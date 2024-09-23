Villager shot dead by robbers in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Armed robbers shot dead a villager and looted goods worth millions on Saturday night.

According to police, robbers entered a house in Chak Mubarak, Guluwala area of Bhera, some 40 kilometres from here, and opened fire when inmate Muhammad Sarfraz Lak offered resistance. The took away cash and valuables worth million of rupees and fled.

Bhera police shifted the body to the THQ Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a young man was killed in a police encounter.

Deceased Sajid’s family blamed Malkwal police for the ‘murder’ and claimed the youth had no criminal history. Taking notice of this, police officials have sought a report of the encounter.

