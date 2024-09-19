E-Paper | September 19, 2024

Pakistan’s partnership doesn’t prevent sanctions: US State Dept

Anwar Iqbal Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 11:16am

WASHINGTON: The US State Depart­ment has reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a long-term partner, while also emphasising that Washington will not hesitate to impose sanctions on allies when it comes to protecting its own interests.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the recent US decision to sanction companies allegedly supplying components for Pakistan’s missile programme.

On Sept 12, the State Department imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms and one Pakistan-based company, citing their involvement in Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

“Pakistan has been a long-term partner of ours, and I think what this action shows, is that there continue to be areas of disagreement. When such disagreements arise, we won’t hesitate to act to protect America’s interests,” he said.

Says Washington won’t hesitate to act to protect its own interests

When reminded by a reporter that the sanctions might contradict the spirit of partnership, Miller stated, “It has been our longstanding policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme, and we will continue to use sanctions and other tools to ensure our national security is not compromised”.

Miller also emphasised that Washington would not allow its partners to misuse US financial assistance.

He also highlighted last week’s executive order as part of a broader effort to curb proliferation-related activities across the world.

“The executive order action that was taken last week follows our October 2023 and April 2024 designation of six Chinese and one Belarusian entity that have worked to supply Pakistan’s missile programme, as well as the listing of numerous Pakistani and third-country entities on the Department of Commerce Entity List for decades,” he explained.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lingering concerns
19 Sep, 2024

Lingering concerns

Embarrassed after failing to muster numbers during the high-stakes drama that played out all weekend, the govt will need time to regroup.
Pager explosions
19 Sep, 2024

Pager explosions

LEBANON was rocked by a shocking and sophisticated attack on Sunday in which hundreds of pagers exploded, causing at...
Losing to China
19 Sep, 2024

Losing to China

AT a time when they should have stepped up, a sense of complacency seemed to have descended on the Pakistan hockey...
Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...