Pakistan’s partnership doesn’t prevent sanctions: US State Dept

WASHINGTON: The US State Depart­ment has reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a long-term partner, while also emphasising that Washington will not hesitate to impose sanctions on allies when it comes to protecting its own interests.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the recent US decision to sanction companies allegedly supplying components for Pakistan’s missile programme.

On Sept 12, the State Department imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms and one Pakistan-based company, citing their involvement in Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

“Pakistan has been a long-term partner of ours, and I think what this action shows, is that there continue to be areas of disagreement. When such disagreements arise, we won’t hesitate to act to protect America’s interests,” he said.

When reminded by a reporter that the sanctions might contradict the spirit of partnership, Miller stated, “It has been our longstanding policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme, and we will continue to use sanctions and other tools to ensure our national security is not compromised”.

Miller also emphasised that Washington would not allow its partners to misuse US financial assistance.

He also highlighted last week’s executive order as part of a broader effort to curb proliferation-related activities across the world.

“The executive order action that was taken last week follows our October 2023 and April 2024 designation of six Chinese and one Belarusian entity that have worked to supply Pakistan’s missile programme, as well as the listing of numerous Pakistani and third-country entities on the Department of Commerce Entity List for decades,” he explained.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024