E-Paper | September 19, 2024

Auto financing declines

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 08:24am

KARACHI: Amid a downward trajectory in the interest rates, auto financing declined for the 26th consecutive month to Rs227.3 billion in August from Rs228bn in July.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the outstanding auto loan registered a massive fall of Rs140.7bn from Rs368bn in June 2022.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduced the interest rate for the first time in nearly three years to 20.5 per cent on June 10 from an unprecedented 22pc. This was followed by a further reduction to 19.5pc on July 29 and then to 17.5pc on Sept 12, thus bringing a ray of hope for the revival of auto sales.

Amid falling interest rates, private banks have also offered lucrative deals to new buyers. A few seem to have achieved some success, as the drop in auto financing volume in August wasn’t so alarming compared to previous months.

Topline Securities Chief Executive Mohammed Sohail said car and bike sales were surging. Moreover, banks have started extending financing at slightly lower mark-up rates. “We see some improvement in auto loans going forward,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lingering concerns
19 Sep, 2024

Lingering concerns

Embarrassed after failing to muster numbers during the high-stakes drama that played out all weekend, the govt will need time to regroup.
Pager explosions
19 Sep, 2024

Pager explosions

LEBANON was rocked by a shocking and sophisticated attack on Sunday in which hundreds of pagers exploded, causing at...
Losing to China
19 Sep, 2024

Losing to China

AT a time when they should have stepped up, a sense of complacency seemed to have descended on the Pakistan hockey...
Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...