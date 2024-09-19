E-Paper | September 19, 2024

T-bill bids rejected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 08:24am

KARACHI: The government rejected all bids for treasury bills on Wednesday, apparently to borrow at a cheaper rate in the next auction.

The State Bank of Pakistan reduced its policy rate by 200 basis points to 17.5 per cent on Sept 12, and cut-off yields on T-bills were already at this rate before the announcement.

The market experts termed the move surprising since the government depends mainly on banking money to run its day-to-day affairs. Most of the revenue goes for debt servicing each year.

The investors placed total bids of Rs1,425bn, three times higher than the target.

The 12-month T-bills saw significant interest, with bids totalling Rs925bn, representing 65pc of the total bid amount. For the three-month T-bills, bids amounted to Rs222bn, while six-month papers attracted Rs279bn, accounting for 20pc of the total bids.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lingering concerns
19 Sep, 2024

Lingering concerns

Embarrassed after failing to muster numbers during the high-stakes drama that played out all weekend, the govt will need time to regroup.
Pager explosions
19 Sep, 2024

Pager explosions

LEBANON was rocked by a shocking and sophisticated attack on Sunday in which hundreds of pagers exploded, causing at...
Losing to China
19 Sep, 2024

Losing to China

AT a time when they should have stepped up, a sense of complacency seemed to have descended on the Pakistan hockey...
Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...