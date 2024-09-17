Balochistan minister Sarfraz Domki passes away

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Karachi.

Sardar Domki had been suffering from kidney and liver diseases for a long time and he was taken to Dubai last week due to his suddenly deteriorating health and after treatment there, he came back to Pakistan.

However, two days ago his condition once again worsened and he was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he died on Monday morning.

Sardar Domki was the eldest son of the late Sardar Chakar Khan Domki and the grandson of late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

Sardar Domki was first elected a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly in 2013 elections and re-elected from PB-8, Sibi-Lehri, in 2018, and in 2024 once again won the election and was inducted in the cabinet as the minister for local government.

The body will be taken to his native town of Lehri from Karachi today and he will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024