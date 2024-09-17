E-Paper | September 18, 2024

‘Incubation centres key to innovative ecosystem’

APP Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 17, 2024 07:31am

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Planning and Develo­pment Ahsan Iqbal on Mon­day praised incubation centres that contributed to the development of an innovative ecosystem in which tech entr­e­preneurship could thrive.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the National Incubation Center for Aeros­pace Technologies (NICAT) investment ecosystem, which aims to foster technological innovation and entrepreneurship in the country and provide a platform for transformative collaboration across the aerospace and technology sectors.

The ecosystem is a collaboration between the Ignite National Technology Fund and the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP).

Addressing the launching ceremony, the minister highlighted the significant steps taken by the government in the fields of science and technology, reaffirming the commitment to transforming Pakistan into a modern, technology-driven economy.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...