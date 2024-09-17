‘Incubation centres key to innovative ecosystem’

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Planning and Develo­pment Ahsan Iqbal on Mon­day praised incubation centres that contributed to the development of an innovative ecosystem in which tech entr­e­preneurship could thrive.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the National Incubation Center for Aeros­pace Technologies (NICAT) investment ecosystem, which aims to foster technological innovation and entrepreneurship in the country and provide a platform for transformative collaboration across the aerospace and technology sectors.

The ecosystem is a collaboration between the Ignite National Technology Fund and the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP).

Addressing the launching ceremony, the minister highlighted the significant steps taken by the government in the fields of science and technology, reaffirming the commitment to transforming Pakistan into a modern, technology-driven economy.

