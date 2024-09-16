E-Paper | September 16, 2024

US to give Bangladesh $202m in aid

Reuters Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:07am
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh — Reuters File Photo
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh

DHAKA: The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh’s inclusive economic growth, institution building and development and will provide an additional $202 million of aid, a US delegation said during a visit to Dhaka on Sunday.

The six-member delegation, led by Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury Department Brent Neiman, is the first from the US since the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took office last month following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after deadly protests.

In a televised address last week, Chief Adviser Yunus said the government was appealing for $5 billion in aid to help stabilise an economy that has been struggling since the Ukraine war sharply increased the cost of fuel and food imports. Bangladesh last year sought a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it would provide a $202 million grant to promote good governance, social, human and economic opportunity and resilience, in a deal signed on Sunday in Dhaka. It follows a 2021 agreement where USAID pledged a total of $954 million between 2021 and 2026, of which $425 million had already been provided.

In a statement released on its Facebook page following the meeting with Yunus, the US embassy emphasised its readiness to support Bangladesh in its pursuit of a more “equitable and inclusive future”.

Yunus sought US support to help rebuild Bangladesh, carry out essential reforms to the judiciary, police and financial institutions and to recover assets stolen by the previous regime, according to a statement from his office.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

