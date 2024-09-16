PTI ‘made all-out efforts’ to stop amendment

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Sunday had one of its most hectic days after the Feb 8 elections, as it made “all possible efforts” to stop the government from introducing a controversial constitutional amendment.

The party’s efforts, which began early in the day, culminated in Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s participation in the meeting of a special committee chaired by PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah at the National Assembly late on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, the party focused its efforts on winning over Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with several key leaders meeting the JUI-F chief for over an hour.

Footage of party leaders offering prayers with the JUI-F chief was also broadcast by channels.

Party leaders try to prevail on Maulana Fazl not to lend support to govt; family claims south Punjab MNA 'missing'

Party sources said efforts were being made to ensure that no PTI legislator attend the Senate and National Assembly sittings.

However, the party’s high command said some legislators were not reachable and efforts were being made to contact and convince them to remain loyal to PTI.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Maulana, PTI Chai­rman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said constitutional amendments should only be introduced in the best interests of the country, rather than for personal gain.

Asked if the PTI was offering something to the JUI-F in exchange for its support, he said the party was only trying to convince the JUI-F to not aim for temporary benefits.

He said if the government would have been sincere about the legislation it would not have kept the proposed amendments secret.

He warned the proposed legislation would only damage the reputation of the judiciary.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the spokesperson of the KP government, said such an amendment would constitute a clear case of sedition, as it was an “attack on the apex court”.

‘Missing’ MNA

Separately, PTI MNA Aureng­zeb Khichi’s family claimed he has been ‘missing’ for several days.

According to Khichi family sources, MNA Aurengzeb has not been in contact with them.

The issue was raised in the Senate a day earlier by party leader Shibli Fraz, who accused the ruling coalition of pressurise his party’s lawmakers in a bid to get their votes in favour of the constitutional amendments bill.

