Over 40 homes gutted in Diamer fire

Jamil Nagri Published September 15, 2024 Updated September 15, 2024 09:28am

GILGIT: Over 40 wooden homes were gutted by a devastating fire in Maldokas village, near Niyat village in the Diamer district, on Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains unkn­own. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has ordered an investigation into the incident. No human casualties were immediately reported. However, hundreds of residents were forced to spend the night in the open after losing all of their belongings to the blaze.

According to local authorities, the fire erupted in the remote village, which is located about 20 kilometres from Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer. The area is isolated and lacks electricity, road and communication access.

With over 100 households in the village, most of the homes — made of wood and built in close proximity — were quickly engulfed by the flames. Residents said they tried to put out the fire throughout the night on their own.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, told Dawn that CM Gulbar Khan has ordered a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

He said the affected residents will receive rehabilitation assistance. “On the chief minister’s instructions, tents and other essential supplies have been sent to the area,” Mr Faraq said.

The chief minister visited the site on Saturday to assess the damage. Talking to journalists, he described the fire as a major incident and announced compensation for the affected families.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2024

