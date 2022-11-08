DAWN.COM Logo

Girls school in Diamer set on fire by unknown miscreants

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 04:19pm
<p>Girls Middle School in Diamer district that was torched by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. — Photo by author</p>

A girls’ school in Darel valley of Diamer district was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday by three unknown miscreants, according to the police’s Emergency Control Room.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 6 (terrorist act) and 7 (punishment for terrorist act) of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the miscreants torched the Girls Middle School and fled the scene. As a result, the school, including its furniture, was completely burnt.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid ordered an investigation into the incident, according to the government spokesperson Ali Taj.

He further said that the chief minister has sought a report from the police with the commitment to take “strict action” against the criminals behind the incident.

The chief minister termed the burning of the school “upsetting” and ordered the immediate repair of the school so that educational activities could be continued, the spokesperson added.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the latest torching incident.

It is worth mentioning that 12 schools were set on fire in Diamer on Aug 3, 2018 for which the Taliban took responsibility and had strict action taken against them.

M.Jan
Nov 08, 2022 04:04pm
Weak is always prey of strong
Reply
M. Saeed
Nov 08, 2022 04:07pm
Clear work of TTP or their sympathisers. Diamer is a very popular tourist destination and frequented by people from all over the country. It needs to be cleared of miscreants at the earliest, to save the tourist industry of the country
Reply
Hunzai
Nov 08, 2022 04:11pm
I miss Gilgit Baltistani and I I want to tell you no one is unknown all are known to agencies, local police and administration
Reply
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 08, 2022 04:11pm
This is they lesson they've learnt from their master Niazi. She the outcome of the politics of hatred and aggression.
Reply
RationalBabu
Nov 08, 2022 04:14pm
A sad backward country!
Reply
Polaris
Nov 08, 2022 04:31pm
"ilm hasil karo chahay is k lye tmhen cheen hi q na jana paray".
Reply

