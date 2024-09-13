E-Paper | September 13, 2024

ADB approves $320m to rehabilitate KP roads, improve climate resilience

APP Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 02:38pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a $320 million loan to support the rehabilitation of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enhance their safety.

A press release issued by the ADB today said, “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project will upgrade around 900 kilometres of rural roads in the province that are susceptible to floods and are in poor condition.

“These cover key routes that link remote communities to education, health care, and markets,” the statement read, adding that the project included “measures to incorporate climate-resilient design, road safety enhancement, and sustainable maintenance practices”.

“Road transport is both a lifeline to the people and a key component of socioeconomic development in Pakistan,” ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov said.

The official highlighted that the project will “reduce travel time, lower transportation costs, and increase access to economic opportunities for millions of residents” in KP.

“By providing better access to markets and services, we are empowering local communities and driving inclusive economic growth in one of Pakistan’s most underserved regions,” Zhukov said.

Furthermore, the project will “offer technical and financial support to assist the government in preparing long-term targeted interventions that will enhance the climate resilience and sustainability of the province’s road network”, the press release said.

According to ADB, the lack of resilient infrastructure in KP has “escalated the impact of disasters on people and livelihoods”.

ADB Senior Transport Specialist Seunghyun Kim said that the Bank “will help the government conduct a comprehensive study on flood susceptibility, with a focus on landslide vulnerability across the province, to identify priority roads”.

“We will support the government in preparing concessional contracts for the operation and maintenance of two tourism roads, which will contribute to the sustainability of the road network,” he said.

Since 1966, ADB has committed over $52 billion to finance “inclusive economic growth in Pakistan and improve the country’s infrastructure, energy and food security, transport networks, and social services”.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Course correction

Course correction

Shahab Usto
Thanks to a perfidious leadership — political and institutional — the state’s physical and moral foundations are in peril.

Editorial

Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.