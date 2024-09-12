Judge Humayun Dilawar’s brother secures protective bail from IHC

ISLAMABAD: The brother of Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar secured protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

A judicial magistrate in Bannu on Aug 10 issued arrest warrants for Judge Humayun Dilawar, who had convicted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, last year.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday on an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power. It may be a coincidence that Judge Dilawar was hearing the new Toshkhana case against Mr Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi the same day.

The ACE of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sought arrest warrants for the judge, his father, uncle and brother in a case registered against them on Monday under sections 409, 419, 420, 468, 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Sadiq Dilawar, through his counsel Imran Feroz, requested the Islamabad High Court for grant of protective bail to enable him to approach the court concerned. The IHC accepted the petition and directed him to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024