E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Warrants issued for judge who convicted PTI founder

Malik Asad Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate in Bannu has issued arrest warrants for Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted PTI founder Imran Khan last year.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday on an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power.

The anti-graft body is probing the judge’s family for alleged land grabbing, KP chief minister’s aide, retired Brig Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi has confirmed.

The ACE sought arrest warrants for the judge, his father, uncle and brother in a case registered against them on Monday under sections 409, 419, 420, 468, 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

KP CM’s aide says judge’s family being probed for ‘forging land documents’

Section 468 outlines an imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine for forgery. Section 409 deals with petty crimes committed by a public servant, Section 419 (personation) and Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty).

While accepting ACE’s plea, Judicial Magistrate Bannu Mehbooul Hassan said that the prosecution sought warrants under Section 468 of the PPC, which is non-cognisable, whereas the rest of the charges are cognisable.

Cognisable offences are those where police can arrest a suspect without a warrant, while in case of non-cognisable offences, police need a warrant issued by the magistrate to apprehend the accused.

The magistrate directed the ACE to arrest the judge and his family members. “Warrants shall be deemed effective till the arrest of accused and their production before the court”, the order said.

On Aug 5 last year, Judge Dilawar handed a prison term of three years to the former prime minister on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan for not misdeclaration of assets.

Mr Abbasi, KP CM’s special assistant on anti-corruption, has accused the judge and his family of tempering a court decree to “illegally occupy” land.

In a video clip, he said the judge’s father, Dilawar Khan, and his brother, Sadiq Dilawar, allegedly forged the documents to transfer land worth Rs1.5 billion in their name and constructed a housing society there.

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat from Lakki Marwat also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

PAKISTAN’s political sphere, vitiated by ever-increasing sexism, is a space where decency is in short supply....
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...