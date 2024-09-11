E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Israeli forces hold UN polio team at gunpoint

AFP Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 10:36am
A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian girl at the al-Daraj neighborhood clinic in Gaza City on September 10, 2024 — AFP
A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian girl at the al-Daraj neighborhood clinic in Gaza City on September 10, 2024 — AFP

UNITED NATIONS: A UN convoy carrying workers for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza was held at gunpoint at an Israeli military checkpoint, a UN spokesman said Tuesday, adding that shots were fired and its vehicles were rammed by a bulldozer.

Spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, called the incident “the latest example of the unacceptable dangers and impediment that humanitarian personnel in Gaza are experiencing” by Israeli forces.

He said the convoy was carrying 12 staff members on their way to support the polio campaign in northern Gaza Strip.

The group’s “movements were fully coordinated with Israeli forces, and all details provided ahead of time,” Dujarric said. But when the team reached a checkpoint, Israeli forces said they wanted to hold two UN staff members for questioning, he said. “The situation escalated very quickly, with soldiers pointing their weapons directly towards our personnel in the convoy, the UN vehicles were encircled by Israeli forces, and shots were fired,” he said.

“The convoy was then approached by IDF tanks and a bulldozer, which proceeded to ram the UN vehicles from the front and from the back, compacting the convoy with the UN staff. One bulldozer dropped debris on the first vehicle, while Israeli soldiers threatened staff, making it impossible for them to safely exit.”

The “incident and the conduct of Israeli forces on the ground put the lives of our staff in danger,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

