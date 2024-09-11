E-Paper | September 11, 2024

‘Digital inclusion pathway to economic equality’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal said on Tuesday that digital inclusion is a pathway to economic equality and called on the private sector to actively contribute to driving change in Pakistan.

The minister remarked at the event titled Shaping Tomorrow: Private Sector Engagement in Advancing Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. UN Women Pakistan hosted the event.

The minister highlighted the critical role of the private sector in advancing gender equality, stressing that technology can serve as a “great equaliser” for women’s empowerment. Mr Jam said that through new e-commerce policy, the commerce ministry will implement various initiatives aimed at empowering women through policy and facilitation measures.

"The private sector plays a major role in driving change, and today's event has showcased the

need for collaboration in achieving gender equality", the minister remarked, adding by prioritising

digital inclusion, "we can remove the barriers that have historically kept women out of the economic mainstream.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

