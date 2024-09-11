E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Govt to borrow Rs3.5tr in three months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 06:41am

KARACHI: The government will borrow Rs3.5 trillion during the next three months to meet the increasing liquidity requirement.

The State Bank’s calendar shows that the government will raise Rs3.475tr from Sept 4 to Nov 27 through treasury bills. However, this amount is less than the maturing amount of Rs4.594tr during the same period.

Over the past several years, the government’s substantial borrowing from the banking sector has significantly strained the economy to the extent that the entire tax revenue is now being utilised for debt servicing.

The interest rate was at an unprecedented 22 per cent in FY24, and the government borrowed a record around Rs8.4tr the same year.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...