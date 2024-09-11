Experts warn of Pakistan’s rising suicide rates on World Prevention Day

ISLAMABAD: At an event marking World Suicide Prevention Day, speakers highlighted the alarming rise in suicide rates in Pakistan and called for a national strategy to address this urgent issue.

They noted that the suicide mortality rate was on the rise. Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), a speaker said there were 7.3 suicides per 100,000 in 2019, which rose to 8.9 in 2020, and 9.8 in 2022.

Chairperson Psychiatry Department Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Professor Rizwan Taj reported a concerning trend in Pakistan, with 40pc of cases involving burns as the method of suicide. Rural areas in Pakistan have reported 12pc of suicidal ideation, with individuals expressing thoughts of self-harm.

The renowned psychiatrist, who is also the President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, said between 2019 and 2020, there were a total of 2,295 reported suicides in Pakistan, with a majority of these (61.87pc) committed by males as against 38.12pc by females. Multiple sources have reported on these tragic incidents, with 87 news reports of suicides documented between March to August of 2020 alone. In 2011, there were 108 reported cases of suicide in the country.

He said an estimated 703,000 people die by suicide worldwide each year, with the global suicide rate over twice as high among men than women.

Over half (58pc) of all deaths by suicide occur before the age of 50 years old.

“Since the World Suicide Prevention Day was launched, most countries celebrate it with lots of activities ranging from educational seminars to workshops. Print media and social media channels have also played a vital role in the awareness campaigns,” Dr Taj said.

“We all have a role to play in saving lives. With the theme of ‘Change the Narrative’, we are encouraged to dismantle stigma, increase awareness, and show compassion to those who may be struggling. It is a day to unite as a global community and prioritise mental health as a public health issue. To change the perception of suicide, every individual, communities, organisations and governments must play a significant role,” he added.

He said this year’s theme was ‘Change the Narrative on Suicide’, which illustrates efforts to dismantle this stigma, increase awareness and foster a culture of compassion and understanding to prevent suicide.

Professor Taj emphasised that all stakeholders, not just mental health professionals, must prioritise suicide prevention. World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a global acknowledgement of suicide as a serious issue. With the WHO supporting this observance, it is clear that suicide is a widespread problem affecting everyone.

Professor Taj highlighted the collective responsibility to contribute to saving lives by raising awareness at both national and international levels and by promoting local action.

“We can achieve this by increasing awareness on national and international levels while demonstrating the need for local action, starting with each of us. As we recognise the importance of this day, let us all commit to taking action in our own communities to support those in need”, he said.

“Whether through education, outreach, or simply being there for someone in crisis, we can make a difference. Together, we can help prevent suicide and show that every life is valuable. Let’s make today a day of hope and positivity, as we work towards a world where suicide is no longer a prevalent issue. Together, we can change the narrative and save lives,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024