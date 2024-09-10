E-Paper | September 10, 2024

China’s Huawei unveils world’s first triple-folding phone with hefty price tag

AFP Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 02:40pm
People watch the launch event of Huawei’s new Mate XT, a three-way foldable smartphone, live-streamed at a Huawei flagship store in Beijing — Reuters
People watch the launch event of Huawei’s new Mate XT, a three-way foldable smartphone, live-streamed at a Huawei flagship store in Beijing — Reuters

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday unveiled its new smartphone, billed as the world’s first trifold phone, hours after US competitor Apple lifted the curtain on its new iPhone built for AI.

The Mate XT was officially launched in a keynote presentation by Huawei executive Richard Yu at the firm’s headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Originally designed as a premium phone for a niche audience, over three million people registered interest in buying the Mate XT ahead of its launch.

The gadget officially goes on sale on September 20, with prices beginning at an eye-watering $2,800 — over three times more than the new iPhone 16.

Advertised in a sleek red and gold design, the phone can transform into a 10.2 inch (26 centimetres) tablet and weighs 298 grams.

“This is the world’s first triple-folding phone,” Yu said at the keynote.

“We have put in a huge amount of effort into solving the problems regarding mass production and product reliability,” he added.

Its release comes a day after Apple announced its iPhone 16, built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and keep up in the technology race.

Taking on Apple?

One observer said the launch of Huawei’s trifold phone was unlikely to make a big dent in Apple’s sales in the premium phone sector given its price and the California giant’s hold in China.

“Its impact on Apple’s market share is likely to be very limited” given Apple’s popularity in the country, said Ethan Qi, associate director at research firm Counterpoint.

But another added that it would boost the company’s “technological leadership”.

“It will fortify its position as a leader in the foldable phone sector among consumers,” Toby Zhu, senior analyst at Canalys, told AFP.

He also said the high price may not necessarily deter the target consumer group as “the purchasing power of China’s most affluent consumers has increased despite the less favourable general economic climate”.

Huawei was once the country’s largest domestic smartphone maker, before it became embroiled in a tech war between Washington and Beijing.

It is now China’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, shipping 10.6 million units in the last quarter, according to a recent report by research firm Canalys.

Huawei had been once the country’s largest domestic smartphone maker before it became embroiled in a tech war between Washington and Beijing.

US sanctions had cut off its access to US technology and crippled its smartphone business — but it had made a surprise comeback last year with smartphones powered by domestically made chips.

It was also the biggest seller of foldable phones in China, dominating over half of domestic market share in the first half of 2024.

Analysts said the launch of its trifold phone could further boost the company’s “technological leadership.”

“It will fortify its position as a leader in the foldable phone sector among consumers,” Toby Zhu, senior analyst at Canalys, told AFP.

But another industry observer said it was unlikely to make a big dent in Apple’s sales in the premium phone sector given its price and the initial stockpile.

“Its impact on Apple’s market share is likely to be very limited given Apple’s strong ecosystem and broader appeal,” said Ethan Qi, associate director at research firm Counterpoint.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...
More ‘austerity’
Updated 09 Sep, 2024

More ‘austerity’

Reducing the number of federal employees will not make much difference without wide-ranging reforms to cut perks of higher bureaucracy.
Plastic menace
09 Sep, 2024

Plastic menace

South Asian countries must put aside political hostilities and work together to tackle the shared environmental threat of plastic pollution.
Paralympics feat
09 Sep, 2024

Paralympics feat

Haider Ali must be celebrated and supported for he has, on his own, given Pakistan a spot on the medals table.