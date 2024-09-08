‘Decisions on captaincy to be made after consulting stakeholders’

LAHORE: Amid a string of dismal performances given by the national teams in Tests as well as limited-over formats, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said the decisions regarding beleaguered captains Babar Azam and Shan Masood would be made through consultations featuring major stakeholders later this month.

White-ball captain Babar and red-ball skipper Shan have come under immense criticism for Pakistan’s distressing shows in international cricket over the past year or so. A Babar-led team after failing badly in the 50-over Asia Cup and then the World Cup, which was staged in India last year, crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies in the first round earlier this year. In five-day format, the Shan-skippered Pakistan following their 3-0 whitewash Down Under suffered an extremely embarrassing-cum-stunning 2-0 sweep on home soil at the hands of Bangladesh earlier this week.

This harrowing set of disasters has resulted in growing calls from all quarters concerned for a serious review of the team composition, as well as the captains both of whom have been found wanting on several crucial stages.

According to some unconfirmed reports that have emerged recently, Babar and Shan are set to be sacked ahead of Pakistan’s next international assignment. Wicket-keeper/batter Mohammad Rizwan is reportedly being considered for captaincy in all the formats.

On Saturday, Mohsin said that the decision on the national captaincy would be made after a meeting between the coaches, selectors and Board officials.

“The decision regarding captaincy will be made after consultation with the coaches, mentors and [the] selection committee,” said Mohsin said while speaking to the media after inspecting the ongoing construction work at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“A workshop is scheduled for Sept 22, where everyone [concerned] will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards.”

The said workshop is being dubbed as ‘connection camp’.

Mohsin said that he was meeting the selectors later on Saturday, adding that if a wrong decision was made in Pakistan cricket he was blamed by everyone.

“I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the [national] team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me,” the PCB chief stated.

RAWALPINDI, MULTAN CONFIRMED AS VENUES

Meanwhile, Mohsin also addressed growing uncertainty regarding venues for the upcoming three-match home Test series against England.

Originally scheduled to begin on Oct 7, the three-match series faced speculation about a potential shift to the UAE due to the ongoing stadium upgrades in Pakistan.

The PCB chairman affirmed that the England series would go ahead in Pakistan as planned, with Tests confirmed in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Mohsin emphasised that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was completely on board regarding the arrangements being made for the series.

“The series will be held as scheduled, and we are in constant contact with the ECB, who are satisfied with the venues,” he maintained.

Speaking on the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, the PCB chief reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the elite eight-nation event.

Amid uncertainty over India’s participation in this event pending its government’s approval, Mohsin said the PCB was in contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as boards of the other participating teams.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2024