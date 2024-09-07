E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Omar Ayub says Imran has accepted his resignation as PTI secretary general

Abdullah Momand Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 07:24pm

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Saturday said PTI founder Imran Khan has accepted his resignation as the party’s secretary general, which was tendered for the second time.

Ayub had first resigned from his party positions of secretary general and chairman of PTI’s Central Finance Board on June 22 citing the burden of additional responsibilities as the opposition leader as the reason.

However, with some of PTI’s key leaders censuring their party colleagues and media reports of a forward bloc, Ayub’s resignation had lent credence to reports of discontent among PTI members.

In response to the move, which had come as a surprise, the PTI’s parliamentary party had reposed confidence in Ayub and urged him to continue with his party roles.

In a post on social media platform X today, Ayub said: “I am most grateful and indebted to PM Imran Khan sahib that he has accepted my resignation letter dated Sept 4, 2024.”

The PTI leader explained that he had requested party colleague, Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz, to convey his resignation to Imran — incarcerated at Adiala Jail — during their meeting on September 5 (Thursday).

He recalled that he had earlier resigned on June 22 “but it was not accepted”.

“Holding the offices of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, secretary general PTI, pursuing my legal battles and looking after the issues of the constituency I represent in the National Assembly are all taken together a tremendous workload,” Ayub said.

The PTI leader affirmed he would continue to “work as a worker of PTI and PM Imran Khan sahib”.

Referring to the party’s Islamabad rally planned for tomorrow (Sunday), Ayub expressed the determination to make it a “resounding success”.

“Wishing the new secretary general all the best. I will work closely and tirelessly with the new secretary general for PM Imran Khan sahib and PTI, god-willing,” the politician concluded.

Last month, PTI leader Hammad Azhar stepped down for a second time as the president of the party’s Punjab chapter citing a lack of access to Imran.

