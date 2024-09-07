Three ‘militants’ killed in attack on paramilitary HQ in Mohmand

MOHMAND: Three alleged militants died in an attack on a paramilitary headquarters and the subsequent exchange of fire with security forces in Mohmand district on Friday, according to police.

Sources told Dawn that four militants attacked the headquarters of Mohmand Rifles in Ghalanai and attempted to enter the building.

Security personnel posted at the gate attempted to stop the militants, two of whom blew their suicide jackets and died on the spot, according to District Police Officer Usama Ameen Cheema.

A heavy contingent of Frontier Corps and police responded to the attack and managed to kill one of the militants, the officer confirmed.

One of the alleged militants was still missing, and a search operation was underway in the compound to locate him, sources said.

The buildings inside the camp were partially damaged in the attack, but no casualties of security personnel were reported.

An eyewitness told Dawn that he heard gunshots at around 4am, followed by four explosions.

The intense exchange of fire lasted for about two hours, during which locals remained under siege.

Six ‘terrorists’ gunned down

Separately, security forces claimed to have killed six alleged terrorists in Pishin and Lakki Marwat on Friday.

Balochistan police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down five terrorists in an operation conducted at Surkhab refugee camp, in Pishin.

A CTD spokesman said the operation was conducted on a tipoff about the presence of suspected terrorists. The deceased were allegedly involved in the killing of police officers.

In Lakki Marwat, police claimed to have killed a terror mastermind in an intelligence-based operation in the Aalami Kallay area of Naurang town.

The operation was carried out after local police received information about the presence of the alleged terrorist commander, identified as Mullah Muhammad Ghulam, at his hideout in a remote rural locality, a police officer said.

As cops started closing in on the suspected location, the militant commander allegedly attacked them with automatic weapons, the official claimed.

As police retaliated, a gun battle ensued, which continued for some time. The cops “effectively engaged” the alleged terrorist and managed to kill him.

Arms and ammunition were also seized during the operation.

The deceased was allegedly involved in “numerous militant activities” including target killings, extortion, explosions and attacks on law enforcement agencies.

According to the police officer, the alleged terrorist was wanted by both police and the CTD in a number of cases.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta and Ghulam Mursalin Marwat in Lakki Marwat also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024