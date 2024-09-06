Do not let political differences turn into hatred: army chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday told the nation to “not allow political differences to turn into hatred”, stressing that the strong relations between the army and the public will serve as the foundation to defeat any enemy trying to create rifts between the two.

The army chief was addressing a ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today to mark the country’s 59th Defence Day, commemorating the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

The ceremony was attended by the army’s top brass, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, other senior military and governmental officials, and families of martyred soldiers, among others.

“Efforts to weaken national solidarity will never succeed,” he said, advising the nation to rise above religious intolerance and fully protect the rights of minorities as per the Constitution.

“Do not allow differences in political views to turn into hatred,” he asserted.

The army chief said that the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan shared a “heartfelt relationship”, which would continue to strengthen the resolve of the security forces.

“Whether facing hostile foreign elements or fighting the war against terrorism, carrying out relief activities in the face of disasters, or playing a role in projects related to the country’s progress, the Pakistani nation has always strengthened the army’s resolve,” he said.

Gen Munir added the strong bond between the people and the army would lead to the defeat of Pakistan’s enemies.

“The forces working to undermine the country’s security efforts and create a rift between the army and the people will once again meet defeat,” the army chief asserted.

He highlighted that all elements spreading chaos, uncertainty, and despair among the nation will be defeated through unity of purpose and mental harmony.

Fight against terrorism will continue

Speaking about the war against terrorism in the country, the army chief said that the series of sacrifices rendered by the army and the people of Pakistan continued to date.

“And this war will continue until the elimination of all terrorists,” he said. “To fight for the cause of Pakistan, the security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Pakistan — especially the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — have made unprecedented sacrifices.

Last month, Balochistan saw a recent flare-up of violence as dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched several attacks across Balochistan, killing at least 50, including 14 security personnel.

Similarly, a suicide attack also took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan on August 26, killing four and injuring 15.

Terrorist attacks across the country surged to 59 in August, compared to July’s 38, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank. The majority of the attacks occurred in KP and Balochistan.

In response to the deadly attacks, the country’s leaders pledged their full support to the Balochistan government in combating terrorism, including financial support worth Rs5 million according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the military also sped up its counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan, which are the most hard-hit by militancy.

Thirty-seven terrorists were killed and 14 others suffered serious injuries in 10 days from August 20 onwards as security forces carried out an extensive operation, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said previously.

Gen Munir said that a united voice against Fitna al-Khawarij (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP), the formal management of western borders, the inclusion of tribal areas in the province, economic and social development measures in KP and Balochistan, were important achievements that must be lauded.

“These achievements are the result of the determination of the state of Pakistan and the sacrifice of martyrs and soldiers.”

On Kashmir and Palestine

During his speech, the army chief also condemned the human rights violations being committed against the people of Gaza and the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is not only a national problem, but a regional and global problem,” he said. “We salute the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people, and maintain that the establishment of sustainable peace in South Asia lies in the solution of the Kashmir issue.”

As for the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, Gen Munir said that the Palestinian conflict should be a very serious cause of concern for the world.

“Israeli aggression, brutality, and exploitation of the Palestinian people is a clear violation of humanity and international laws,” he maintained.

At the diplomatic level, Pakistan will be active for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of atrocities against Palestinians.“

Unwavering defence is essential for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Shehbaz lauded the efforts of the armed forces to keep the country safe and said that unwavering defence was essential for Pakistan.

“An unwavering defence is essential for Pakistan,” he said. “Our borders are peaceful but we have adopted a role against terrorism and extremism, so we have advanced our weapons and space technology to ensure our defence.

“Progress and peace are intertwined,” he said.

The premier said that the armed forces had foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies, but their intentions still posed a threat to Pakistan.

“But we will not rest until Fitna al-Khawarij and their facilitators are eradicated from this country,” PM Shehbaz said. “The army and LEAs will continue to operate until they are completely defeated.”