E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Stocks eke out gains despite foreign selling

Muhammad Kashif Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 07:58am

KARACHI: The stock market had a strong start on Friday due to positive export numbers and optimism about a potential decrease in interest rates. However, uncertainty about debt rollovers and the approval of the IMF’s new bailout led to selling pressure later in the day, erasing most of the early gains. Nevertheless, the benchmark KSE 100 index eke out gains despite aggressive foreign selling.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said buying in second and third-tier scrips helped the index close the weekend session in the green with a meagre gain amid speculations over the SBP policy rate announcement on Sep 12.

He added that the apex court ruling favouring the government in the NAB amendment case and strong export performance, poting 14 per cent growth in August, also played a role in the positive close.

Topline Securities Ltd said the market witnessed a range-bound session as it traded between its intraday high of 391 points at 79,254.25 and low of 54 points at 78,917.29.

Significant positive contributions to the index came from Kohat Cement, Mari Petroleum, Bank Alfalah, National Bank and MCB Bank, which cumulatively added 42 points. Conversely, Mee­zan Bank, Engro Corpo­ration, Fauji Fertiliser, Habib Metro­politan Bank and National Foods lost value to weigh down the index by 30 points.

However, the KSE index closed the session at 78,897.73 after adding 34.38 points or 0.04pc day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom (133.25m shares), Pace Pakistan (80.98m sha­res), Fauji Foods (46.70m shares), Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd (44.99m shares) and Pak Elektron (32.95m shares).

The shares registering the most significant increases in their prices in absolute terms were Hallmark Company Ltd (Rs98.21), Nestle Pakistan (Rs82.50), PIA Holding Ltd [B] (Rs44.95), Mari Petroleum (Rs41.23) and Kohat Cement (Rs28.90).

The companies registering significant losses in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Foods (Rs200.00), First Imrooz (Rs17.22), Exide Pakistan (Rs14.64), Pakis­tan Services (Rs13.55) and Rafhan Maize (Rs11.02).

Foreign investors turned net sellers as they offloa­ded shares worth $4.05m.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.