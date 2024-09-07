E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Kohistan residents block Karakoram Highway

Our Correspondent Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 06:19am

MANSEHRA: Residents of Dubair and Ranowalia areas in Lower Kohistan district on Friday blocked the Karakoram Highway to protest Wapda’s failure to honour a 2022 agreement for road reconstruction and water supply.

The highway’s closure inconvenienced people traveling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The Wapda chairman signed an agreement with us in a jirga two years ago for reconstructing 28km Dubair Road and 6km Ranowali Road and supplying potable water to us, but no progress has been made on it,” former provincial minister Malik Aurangzeb told protesters in Dubair area amid sloganeering against Wapda.

Mr Aurangzeb said neither Wapda nor the government had made any effort to address residents’ grievances despite street protests.

Protest Wapda’s failure to rebuild roads, supply drinking water

Another speaker, Malik Salahuddin, pointed out that the Wapda chairman, during a 2022 meeting with Dubair Khawar project’s victims, promised to reconstruct two local roads and rehabilitate drinking water schemes damaged by flash floods with the World Bank’s assistance, but that hadn’t happened yet.

On the occasion, chairman of the Dubair Bala village council Juma Shah Jallali said that Wapda should ensure the safety of people downstream from the Dubair Khawar hydropower project.

“The commissioner of Hazara division has invited us to Abbottabad for talks but we want him to speak to us on our soil in the presence of all stakeholders,” he said.

The protesters dispersed three hours later, clearing the highway to traffic.

POLL CONTROVERSY: A group led by former MPA Mufti Kifayatullah on Friday challenged the recent elections for the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s district emir and general secretary posts and demanded cancellation of poll results.

In a letter to chairman of the JUI-F’s intra-party election committee Maulana Attaullah Haq Darwash, Qazi Habibur Rehman, a candidate for the district emir’s slot, claimed that he and his group’s other nominee weren’t allowed electioneering and the rival group’s former senator Hidayatullah Shah and Maulana Nasir Mehmood were unfairly declared the district emir and general secretary respectively unopposed.

Mr Rehman, the elder brother of Mufti Kifayatullah, insisted that the provincial election commission issued 900 ballot papers to members of the party’s general body but the number surged to over 1,400 in a questionable manner.

He called for the cancellation of election results over discrepancies and fresh yet fair electoral exercise.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.