Nation marks 59th Defence Day to commemorate legacy of 1965 War

The nation marked its 59th Defence Day on Friday to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

A change of guards was held in major centres, including the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, “It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.”

A statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on behalf of the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces, saying that they “proudly commemorate the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War” — something they described as “a paradigm of the nation’s indomitable will and unyielding spirit.”

“This day serves as a poignant tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and heroism of our gallant soldiers who valiantly defended the motherland against formidable odds,” the ISPR statement said.

“Fifty-nine years ago, the Pakistan Armed Forces decisively thwarted the enemy’s malicious designs, securing a historic victory that will be etched in the annals of history forever. The 1965 War was a beacon of hope, exemplifying the nation’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

“We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan who have laid down their lives since 1947 in defence of Pakistan and especially those who have given ultimate sacrifices in fights & war against terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

The military’s media wing also paid tribute to the veterans who “fought valiantly”, vowing that “their bravery and selflessness will always be remembered.”

“The Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges,” it added. “We along with Law Enforcement Agencies stand ready to defend our homeland with unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion, upholding the spirit of September 1965.

“We also pay tribute to the families of all our martyrs and veterans who have borne the brunt of their loved ones’ sacrifices with courage and resilience.”

‘Honouring the sacrifices’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Today, I join the entire nation in honouring the sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs, as well as all those who have fought valiantly for Pakistan’s defence.”

“Let us draw inspiration from our shuhada and ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same Spirit of September,” he said, “In line with the vision of our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for our beloved Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari said that on this day he wanted to pay tribute to the soldiers who defended the country “against external aggression and made great sacrifices”.

“This day reminds us of our unwavering national commitment to defend our sovereignty,” he wrote in a message on the PPP website.

“Our armed forces are alert and always ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and national integrity,” he said. “Our forces are equipped with adequate defence equipment, have the required professional skills and are committed to protect the country from all challenges.”

More to follow