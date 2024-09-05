E-Paper | September 05, 2024

Time to finalise Gaza truce agreement, says US

Agencies Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 08:19am

CHILDREN attend a class given by a Palestinian teacher inside a tent after their educational centre was destroyed during Israeli attacks, on Wednesday.—AFP
CHILDREN attend a class given by a Palestinian teacher inside a tent after their educational centre was destroyed during Israeli attacks, on Wednesday.—AFP

• Washington unseals ‘terrorism’ charges against Hamas leaders
• Greta Thunberg detained by Danish police at pro-Palestinian protest

JERUSALEM: The United States has said it is time to “finalise” a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to bow to pressure.

Washington would work “over the coming days” with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar “to push for a final agreement,” said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Tuesday.

He was speaking after Netanyahu rejected “concessions” in indirect negotiations with Hamas, despite growing domestic and international pressure following the recovery by Israel’s military of six killed prisoners from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

“It is time to finalise that deal,” Miller said.

The United States on Tuesday unsealed a raft of “terrorism” and other charges against six Hamas leaders related to the group’s October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the war in Gaza.

Those targeted in the February charges include Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh, who had been engaged in truce talks when he was killed in July in an attack blamed on Israel.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for an “independent, impartial and transparent investigation” into reports that the six captives recovered dead from Gaza had been summarily executed.

Despite increasing grief and fury among Israelis, who have taken to the streets to pressure the government and express concern for the fate of the hostages, Netanyahu said he would “not give in to pressure”.

Philadelphi Corridor

The Israeli premier on Monday said “the achievement of the war’s objectives” requires control of the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, to stop Hamas from rearming.

Egypt on Tuesday rejected accusations its Gaza border was being used to arm Hamas, accusing Netanyahu of seeking to “distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct reaching a ceasefire deal”.

Saudi Arabia backed Cairo and expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli statements regarding the Philadelphi Corridor”, in a foreign ministry statement.

US President Joe Biden, meeting with negotiators, replied “no” when asked if he thought Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a hostage deal.

Hamas has long demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and Egyptian officials have objected to an Israeli military presence on the border.

Netanyahu “wants to occupy Gaza on some level indefinitely” and was now “just saying it more openly”, analyst Mairav Zonszein told AFP.

Activist detained

Danish police detained activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the organisers of the demonstration said.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration organised by Students Against Occupation - Academic Boycott Now!, which goes from the University of Copenhagen’s City Campus to Vor Frue Square in Copenhagen on Sept 4, 2024. — Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration organised by Students Against Occupation - Academic Boycott Now!, which goes from the University of Copenhagen’s City Campus to Vor Frue Square in Copenhagen on Sept 4, 2024. — Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

Thunberg was later released from detention, according to Danish media reports, and the daily Ekstra Bladet showed video footage of her walking out of a police station.

Six people had been detained at Copenhagen University after about 20 people blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson said without commenting on individual detainees.

Widely known for her campaign to end man-made climate change, Swedish-born Thunberg has increasingly taken up the Palestinian cause and said in May such protests “should be everywhere”.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile stability
Updated 05 Sep, 2024

Fragile stability

The only way forward towards long-term economic stability lies in broadening tax revenue base, increasing and diversifying exports, and attracting FDI.
Baloch voices
05 Sep, 2024

Baloch voices

AKHTAR Mengal, one of the most prominent voices from Balochistan in parliament, has nothing left to say. On Tuesday,...
Mpox alarm
05 Sep, 2024

Mpox alarm

PAKISTAN must take timely action before it ends up with a cluster of mpox cases. Our authorities would do well to...
Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.