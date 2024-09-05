E-Paper | September 05, 2024

Bangladesh loss sees Pakistan fall to eighth in Test rankings

AFP Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 10:02am

KARACHI: Pakistan fell to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council said, after their shock 2-0 series defeat to low-ranked Bangladesh.

Bangladesh inflicted a six-wicket defeat on Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, their first series win against Pakistan.

“Pakistan dropped two places — from sixth to eighth — n the Test rankings after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The ICC said it was “their lowest rankings since 1965” in the 12-team table, which is topped by Australia followed by India and England.

Bangladesh are ninth in the latest rankings There are now no Pakistan bowlers ranked in the top 10 after paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi fell to 11th from his ninth place before the Bangladesh series.

Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan is the only Pakistani remaining in the top 10 batting rankings, while Babar Azam dropped three places to 12th.

Babar managed just 64 runs in the two Tests against Bangladesh.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024

