E-Paper | September 04, 2024

KCCI seeks urgent Nepra hearing on KE issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 08:35am

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to convene an urgent hearing of all relevant stakeholders to address pending issues related to K-Electric that have been significantly impacting both industrial and domestic consumers in Karachi.

In a letter to Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar on Tuesday, KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh regretted that the imposition of Power Holding Limited (PHL) surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit has placed a significant financial burden on consumers in Karachi.

This surcharge has been applied despite Karachi’s consumers not being participants in the circular debt, making its collection unjust, he said, urging Nepra to review and reconsider the continuation of this surcharge.

Iftikhar Sheikh pointed out a notable disparity in fuel adjustments, saying while other distribution companies (Discos) in the country are passing on minimal fuel adjustments, KE imposes significantly higher adjustments ranging between Rs3 and Rs5 per unit.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.
The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...