KCCI seeks urgent Nepra hearing on KE issues

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to convene an urgent hearing of all relevant stakeholders to address pending issues related to K-Electric that have been significantly impacting both industrial and domestic consumers in Karachi.

In a letter to Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar on Tuesday, KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh regretted that the imposition of Power Holding Limited (PHL) surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit has placed a significant financial burden on consumers in Karachi.

This surcharge has been applied despite Karachi’s consumers not being participants in the circular debt, making its collection unjust, he said, urging Nepra to review and reconsider the continuation of this surcharge.

Iftikhar Sheikh pointed out a notable disparity in fuel adjustments, saying while other distribution companies (Discos) in the country are passing on minimal fuel adjustments, KE imposes significantly higher adjustments ranging between Rs3 and Rs5 per unit.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024