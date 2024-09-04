E-Paper | September 04, 2024

Millat Tractors to resume production tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: Millat Tractors Ltd (MTL) will resume production activities on Thursday.

In a stock filing on Tuesday, the company said sales would continue to be restricted until the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarifies the sales tax refund procedure and applicability.

MTL suspended tractor production on Aug 22 till further notice due to the government’s failure to issue a mechanism for payment of refund claims.

The general sales tax (GST) on tractors is 10 per cent and the GST on all input raw materials is 18pc, resulting in a continuous stream of refunds.

On Aug 12, the company warned that sales and bookings of tractors were limited and only being made to agri-loan customers. As a result, completely built-up units were piling up, and working capital was squeezing.

MTL assembled 979 units and sold 605 units in July versus 1,506 and 1,656 in July 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.
The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...