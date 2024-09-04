E-Paper | September 04, 2024

No alarm for Sinner, Swiatek as top seeds ease into quarters

Agencies Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 06:44am
RUSSIA’S Liudmila Samsonova hits a return against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their US Open round-of-16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.—AFP
RUSSIA’S Liudmila Samsonova hits a return against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their US Open round-of-16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.—AFP

NEW YORK: Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek continued to blaze a trail through the US Open draws on Monday, easing into the quarter-finals of a tournament marked by almost daily upsets with a minimum of fuss.

Sinner disappointed a partisan crowd with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 win over Tommy Paul in an entertaining fourth-round tie after Swiatek had beaten Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 in a more muted atmosphere on the main Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt.

Italian Sinner barely got a look at Paul’s serve until the third set but produced his best tennis when it mattered to subdue the effervescent American and move on to a mouth-watering last-eight meeting with 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.

“I can be very proud today, it was a tough opponent, so I’m very happy to be in the next round,” said Sinner, who beat Medvedev in Melbourne in January to win his only Grand Slam title.

“I didn’t start very well [but] I tried to stay there mentally. And for sure, this today was one of the keys to win this match.”

Russian Medvedev had earlier brushed aside a delay caused by a fire alarm in the building where the Hawkeye line-calling system is housed to pummel Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Medvedev is the only former champion left after the first week defeats of four-time winner Novak Djokovic and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner and Medvedev will be meeting for the fourth time this year.

Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Russian in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.

Medvedev then triumphed at Wimbledon in a five-set quarter-final.

“I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open,” said Medvedev. “With Jannik, I feel like we know our games, what we will try to bring to the table, and then it comes to always this moment’s deuce, breakpoint, maybe try to surprise him or not, what he will do, what I will do.”

Jack Draper became the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the quarter-finals by seeing off Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

The 25th seed has yet to drop a set at the tournament and will face Australian Alex de Minaur in his first Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday.

De Minaur came out on top 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a tight tussle with compatriot Jordan Thompson to reach the last eight at a third straight Grand Slam, the first Australian man to do so since Lleyton Hewitt two decades ago.

Like Medvedev, Swiatek is the only former singles champion left in her draw and the Pole hit her impressive stride in a comfortable win over Samsonova.

The Pole will take on Ameri­can sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

“There will be some long rallies and intense hitting,” predicted Swiatek of facing Pegula, who she also beat in the quarter-finals on her way to the title two years ago.

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the quarter-finals since Maria Bueno in 1968 when she defeated 2014 runner-up Caroline Wozniacki.

The 22nd-ranked left-han­der converted a third match point to defeat the former world number one 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and will next face 2023 semi-finalist Karolina Muchova.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.
The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...