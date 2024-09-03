E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Palm oil ends lower as investors book profits

Reuters Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 09:33am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses and ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits, while losses in the Dalian market added to the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 44 ringgit, or 1.11 per cent, at 3,933 ringgit ($903.10) a tonne. “The benchmark is having a correction from profit taking after the recent rally and tracking a decline in Dalian palm oil,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.24pc, while its palm oil contract dropped 1.76pc. The Chicago Board of Trade is closed for a holiday.

Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s August palm oil exports are seen at 1,376,412 tonnes, according to Amspec Agri.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 9.9pc to 1,445,442 tonnes from July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said the other day.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price for September to $839.53 per tonne from $820.11 in August, a trade ministry regulation showed on Friday.

Traders are also moving cautiously as key importer India is mulling an increase in import taxes on vegetable oils, which could hit demand for palm oil. The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.74pc against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders. Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses on Mon­day on expectations of higher OPEC+ production from October, while signs of sluggish demand in China and the US raised concerns about future consumption growth.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...