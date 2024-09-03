Ministers cry over May 9 when PTI seeks talks: Imran

• Says he prefers negotiations with ‘those’ who brought PML-N to power

• Irfan Siddiqui claims Nawaz has not extended talks offer to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has said federal ministers start crying over the May 9 events whenever the PTI speaks about talks, emphasising that he always remains open to dialogue, even with the government.

However, the PTI founding chairman said he would prefer to engage in talks with those — a reference to the establishment — who have brought the PML-N to power, as dialogue with the current government would be futile.

Speaking to the media after attending the Toshakhana reference hearing at an accountability court on Monday, Mr Khan said the PML-N had initially contested the election to respect the vote, but now they are respecting the “boot” instead.

He added that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif might be eligible for a Guinness World Record for taking a U-turn on his narrative of respecting the vote and losing the match despite having open support from four umpires.

Mr Khan claimed that Mr Sharif had managed to defeat Yasmin Rashid with 74,000 bogus votes. He pointed out that PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal used to criticise the military and are seeking “my apology for May 9 incidents”.

According to the former premier, the PML-N is using May 9 events to secure their future as they started crying over these protests whenever PTI speaks about the talks. He demanded a judicial probe into the May 9 protests and clai­med that those who removed the CCTV footage were behind the conspiracy.

He said the PTI’s upcoming public meeting on Sept 8 has three main objectives. “We want return of stolen mandate, getting rid of the ‘qabza group’ and independence of the judiciary,” he said, adding that the judiciary is being attacked to extend the tenure of the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan.

No talks offer

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui claimed on Monday that Nawaz Sharif had not extended an offer of talks to the opposition PTI.

“Nawaz Sharif has not taken the name of even PTI or dialogue with it during a party meeting held two days ago,” Mr Siddiqui, known for his close association with the PML-N president, said in a statement. “We have not extended any offer to the PTI for dialogue.”

The PML-N senator said Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Achakzai is a respectable person and anyone could hold talks with him. “It is absurd that we want to hold talks with PTI through Achakzai.”

He ruled out the possibility of PTI-PML-N talks and said the opposition par­ty was not reliable as it always promoted politics of lies. He stated that PTI leaders are worried these days as the decision in the 190m pound corruption case against Imran Khan is expected soon.

During a Geo News programme on Sunday, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif claimed that the party’s meeting on Saturday did not discuss any political matters. He said Nawaz Sharif did not mention reaching out to the PTI, adding that the current atmosphere is not conducive for such negotiations.

It may be recalled that the PML-N’s statement, issued after the party’s meeting in Lahore on Saturday, followed a meeting between Mr Achakzai and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and gave rise to speculations that the government was interested in seeking a dialogue with the PTI.

Media reports said Nawaz Sharif had suggested an across-the-board dialogue to pull the country out of crises. However, the PTI ruled out the possibility of direct talks with PML-N and favoured negotiations with the establishment instead.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan had said the deadlock between the army and the PTI needed to be ended and that the former ruling party was interested in talking to the powers that be in this regard.

According to the PTI leader, who was recently released from jail in a cybercrime case, a dialogue between the PTI and the establishment was imperative for the sake of the state’s interests. He reiterated that PTI wanted to end this deadlock. The PTI spokesperson said his party had done whatever it could to improve ties with the army, but underscored that any talks in this regard would be within the ambit of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024