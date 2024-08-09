‘Conditional apology’: PML-N leaders reject Imran’s offer

LAHORE: PML-N leaders, rejecting former prime minister Imran Khan’s offer to tender a conditional apology, leading to any reconciliation with the military establishment, over May 9 events, insisted the PTI founder should be punished for “orchestrating” the violent episode.

They say the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder leader Imran Khan should not be pardoned even if he seeks an apology for the May 9 riots. Mr Khan had on Wednesday offered to tender an apology, provided the involvement of PTI supporters in the violence was proved.

Reacting to Khan’s offer, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that the “mastermind” of the May 9 incidents was asking for forgiveness.

“The person who once claimed that he would not grant anyone an NRO is now pleading for mercy. Even if Imran Khan tries to clear his name, the dark stains on his reputation cannot be erased,” she said.

The minister alleged that Mr Khan incited people and manipulated their minds. “These unfortunate individuals burned the statues of our national heroes,” she said.

Ms Bokhari further said that on the day Imran Khan was arrested, his key associates urged people to take to the streets. “The day after his arrest, Imran Khan himself admitted that the public reacted to his arrest,” she added.

She said that under the leadership of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mehmoodur Rashid, the party activists attacked the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, while Hassaan Niazi (Imran’s nephew) burnt the corps commander’s uniform. At the time of the attack on the Corps Commander House, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Rani Khan (Imran’s sisters) were present, she alleged.

She said the video evidence of the attacks on military installations and sensitive agencies’ offices was available. “The courts do not even accept unconditional apologies, how come the people of Pakistan accept conditional apologies for burning the statues of martyrs,” Ms Bokhari said.

PML-N leader Javed Latif said if Imran Khan was not punished because of international pressure, the nation would not forgive this.

He said Khan still has his “sympathisers in the institutions”, alleging that the “network of former CJP Saqib Nisar and ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid” was still in place.

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry also pleaded for handing down punishment to Mr Khan.

