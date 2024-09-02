Rain halts Bangladesh’s Test victory bid after Hasan, Nahid demolish Pakistan

Pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets on Monday to set Bangladesh on course for victory over Pakistan before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the second Test.

Hasan took 5-43 while Nahid added 4-44 — both career-best figures — in dismissing Pakistan for 172 in their second innings and giving the visitors a target of 185 to secure a 2-0 series win in Rawalpindi.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without loss — with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries — before rain clouds gathered and bad light suspended play one over after the tea break.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a surprise win in Rawalpindi last month, their first in 14 tests against Pakistan.

They have only won two series away from home — against the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2021 — and need another 143 runs on the final day on Tuesday to secure victory.

Pakistan had been 117-6 at lunch, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha fighting to save the hosts’ blushes before Hasan ended their 55-run stand.

He had Rizwan caught behind for 43 and had Mohammad Ali caught in the slips on the next ball for a golden duck to leave Pakistan teetering on 136-8.

Salman, who top-scored with 47, added 27 for the last wicket with Mir Hamza before Hasan wrapped up the innings with his fifth wicket, getting Hamza caught in the slip.

The morning session belonged to 21-year-old Nahid, who dismissed Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two) in a spell of express bowling.

The rain-affected Test saw Friday’s first day’s play washed out and then a remarkable fightback by Bangladesh on Sunday.

The visitors were 26-6 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 274 before Liton Das (138) put together a seventh-wicket partnership of 165 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) that enabled Bangladesh to reach 262.

Pakistan took their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in 10 overs on Monday before Bangladesh broke through with a spell of three wickets for 18 runs.

Saim Ayub fell for 20 to a brilliant catch by Najmul Hossain at mid-off as the opener failed to keep down a drive off fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Nahid then had Pakistan skipper Masood caught behind by Liton off a wild shot before getting the prized wicket of Azam, caught at slip off a sharp delivery in his next over.

Nahid grabbed his third by dismissing Shakeel and went to lunch with figures of 3-22 off five overs.