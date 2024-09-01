E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Death toll from Bangladesh floods rises to 59

Anadolu Agency Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 06:09pm
People wade through flood water carrying sacks amid severe flooding in the Fazilpur area of Feni in this file photo from August 26. — Reuters/File
The death toll in Bangladesh from heavy rainfall and subsequent floods caused by river overflows continues to rise, with media reporting 59 deaths as of late Saturday.

The Dhaka Tribune said monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country for nearly two weeks, severely impacting millions of lives.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.5 million people in 11 districts, the majority of whom live near the Indian border.

The number of fatalities has risen to 59, with 37 of them in the northeastern regions of Feni and Cumilla.

Around 600 healthcare teams are on the ground in the affected areas, while over 500,000 people have been relocated to 3,403 temporary shelters as a result of the disaster.

Earlier this week, disaster officials reported that river waters in low-lying Bangladesh are receding after days of deadly floods but 300,000 people are still in emergency shelters requiring aid.

The heavy floods, which killed at least 18 people, have added to the challenges of a new government that took charge this month after a student-led revolution.

Rescue teams, including joint forces of the army, air force and navy, are helping those forced from their homes and bringing aid to those who have lost everything, disaster management minister Faruk-i-Azam said.

“The flood situation is improving as the flood water started to recede,” the minister said.

More than 307,000 people are in shelters and more than 5.2 million have been affected by the floods, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to the interim government of Bangladesh, extending an offer of aid to address the catastrophic impacts of recent flooding.

In his letter, PM Shehbaz expressed “profound sympathies and concern” over the extensive damage and loss of life caused by the floods, pledging solidarity and support from Pakistan.

