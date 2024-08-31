E-Paper | August 31, 2024

Pakistan 99-1 at lunch against Bangladesh in second Test

AFP Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 01:24pm
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (C) plays a shot during the second day of second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 31. — AFP
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (C) plays a shot during the second day of second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 31. — AFP

Pakistan were 99-1 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh Saturday as they went in search of a series-leveling win in Rawalpindi.

Having lost the first Test by ten wickets, Pakistan received an early jolt when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over for nought after being sent in.

But skipper Shan Masood was unbeaten on 53 for his tenth Test half-century and Saim Ayub was on 43 — having added 99 for a sedate second wicket stand.

After the first day’s play was washed out on Friday due to rain, Pakistan shone under a bright sun Saturday with solid batting. Bangladesh won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Masood, under pressure after scores of six and 14 in the first — as well as losing four Tests since being appointed captain last year — struck two boundaries in his 62-ball knock.

Fellow left-hander Ayub was more aggressive, hitting two sixes in addition to three boundaries.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle.

Bangladesh, whose win was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan, brought in fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for unfit Shoriful Islam. Pakistan rested new-ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, bringing in fast bowler Mir Hamza and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

A Shan Masood-led team with an all-pace bowling attack suffered a stunning loss on the final day of the first Test and now face a must-win task in the second Test.

Bangladesh on the other hand are looking to record a historic first Test series victory over Pakistan.

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s red ball coach, has said the bowlers would need to embrace a ruthless approach in the final Test.

“Our [over] rates were very poor in [the] first Test and that is unacceptable, as simple as that,” Gillespie said adding that the bowlers will play this match with a new approach in order to make an all-out effort to take 20 wickets.

“We want to be ruthless with discipline and line and length. We want to keep going at the [opponent] batsmen. We want to keep hitting good spots on the pitch, challenging the opposition’s defence constantly again and again.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...
Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

The state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship.