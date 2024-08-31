Pakistan 99-1 at lunch against Bangladesh in second Test

Pakistan were 99-1 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh Saturday as they went in search of a series-leveling win in Rawalpindi.

Having lost the first Test by ten wickets, Pakistan received an early jolt when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over for nought after being sent in.

But skipper Shan Masood was unbeaten on 53 for his tenth Test half-century and Saim Ayub was on 43 — having added 99 for a sedate second wicket stand.

After the first day’s play was washed out on Friday due to rain, Pakistan shone under a bright sun Saturday with solid batting. Bangladesh won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Masood, under pressure after scores of six and 14 in the first — as well as losing four Tests since being appointed captain last year — struck two boundaries in his 62-ball knock.

Fellow left-hander Ayub was more aggressive, hitting two sixes in addition to three boundaries.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle.

Bangladesh, whose win was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan, brought in fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for unfit Shoriful Islam. Pakistan rested new-ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, bringing in fast bowler Mir Hamza and spinner Abrar Ahmed.

A Shan Masood-led team with an all-pace bowling attack suffered a stunning loss on the final day of the first Test and now face a must-win task in the second Test.

Bangladesh on the other hand are looking to record a historic first Test series victory over Pakistan.

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s red ball coach, has said the bowlers would need to embrace a ruthless approach in the final Test.

“Our [over] rates were very poor in [the] first Test and that is unacceptable, as simple as that,” Gillespie said adding that the bowlers will play this match with a new approach in order to make an all-out effort to take 20 wickets.

“We want to be ruthless with discipline and line and length. We want to keep going at the [opponent] batsmen. We want to keep hitting good spots on the pitch, challenging the opposition’s defence constantly again and again.”