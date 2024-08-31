Cabinet okays plan to revive ML-1 railway project

ISLAMABAD: Like three previous governments, the coalition government led by the PML-N on Friday approved a revival plan for the long-awaited Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project likely to be executed in collaboration with China this year.

A cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif, app­roved the plan to initiate negotiations on the Fina­ncial Commitment Agree­ment between China and Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of ML-1 project, a crucial component of CPEC, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Similar plans had earlier got approval of the PML-N government headed by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, PTI government led by Imran Khan and PDM regime headed by Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the meeting, the PM said the government would soon unveil its five-year Home Grown Economic Revival Plan aimed at boosting exports, agriculture, ind­ustry, youth’s uplift, skill and vocational training.

The ML-1 project envisages construction of an additional rail track from Kara­chi to Peshawar with modern facilities. Aimed at upgrading the country’s railway infrastructure, the project has been agreed upon at a revised cost of $6.68 billion, down from the initial estimate of $9.85bn. However, some of its components have been slashed to bring the cost down.

The cost adjustment was formalised through an addendum signed by the representatives of the two countries during the Belt & Road Initiative on Oct 17 to 18, 2023.

The project, spanning 1,726km, will be executed in phases, enhancing connectivity between Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Peshawar, with speeds potentially reaching up to 160km per hour after further upgrades. The upgrade and doubling of Main Line-1 (ML-1) will be done from Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian (1,733km).

When contacted, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Dawn that the plan approved by the cabinet was basically meant for executing the project in phases.

“Today the launching of the first phase of the ML-1 was approved under which the additional rail track will be laid from Karachi to Multan,” he said, adding that the first phase will have its packages such as Karachi to Hyderabad, and Hyderabad to Sukkur, etc.

The minister claimed that ML-1 will start in the current year for which negotiations with Chinese authorities have been finalised.

He said China will provide loan to Pakistan for the project, adding that Beijing has already approved the plan. “We are negotiating with China on the loan’s terms and they will be finalised soon,” he said, adding, “Once the terms of loan are finalised we will start the first phase of the project”.

He further said that in the second phase, the additional rail track will be laid between Lahore and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the government has given the additional charge of Planning Commission deputy chairman to Mr Iqbal. Before, him Dr Jehanzeb was serving on this post.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024