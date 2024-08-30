Kabul was ready to take terrorists to task during PTI govt: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed his government was “actively engaged” with the Afghan Taliban on cross-border terrorism and that Kabul was “ready to cooperate”.

While talking to reporters after the hearing of the 190m pounds corruption reference on Tuesday, Mr Khan rejected the criticism of his party’s government over resettling alleged terrorists.

He said after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan asked the interim Afghan government to eliminate the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and they were ready to cooperate.

Pakistan has blamed the outlawed TTP operating out of Afghanistan for the terrorist attacks carried out in the country during the past few years.

Claims Shehbaz will ‘go missing’ after exiting PM Office

The Foreign Office and the Army have repeatedly urged the Afghan government to take action against the presence of terror inside Afghanistan.

However, officials in Pakistan believe that the Afghan Taliban government is unwilling to act against these terror outfits.

During his interaction with the reporters, Mr Khan also admitted that his government was holding talks with the Kabul regime, and the former ISI chief, retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, briefed the opposition on this issue.

However, the ex-ISI chief was removed “on the demand of Nawaz Sharif” which “adversely affected the dialogues”.

According to Mr Khan, the interior minister said terrorists were operating out of Afghanistan, which means that the allegations against PTI were baseless.

He questioned the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan and asked whether the PTI was responsible for unrest in the province and the law and order situation in the Kacha area.

According to Mr Khan, the Army was being blamed for the unrest in Balochistan, dacoits’ attacks of dacoits in the Kacha area and even street crimes.

He claimed that during his party’s government, intelligence agencies were countering terrorism, but now they are working to “finish a political party”.

Enforced disappearances

Mr Khan also said the government is “doing nothing” to stop the enforced disappearances of the citizens despite Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) directions.

The ex-PM warned that his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, would become a missing person if the establishment “devises a Plan B”.

He recalled that the IHC has advised PM Shehbaz to stop enforced disappearances, however, no step has been taken to resolve this grave issue.

Mr Khan also denied media reports that he instructed PTI party leaders to come out of hiding, saying they would be “picked up” upon resurfacing.

He advised the party leaders to continue staying in their respective hiding places.

Proceedings

Earlier, during the hearing, defence counsels continued the cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau investigation officer. The proceedings were adjourned till Friday (today).

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024