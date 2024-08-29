E-Paper | August 29, 2024

Federal capital turned into ‘container city’, says IHC CJ

Malik Asad Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Isla­mabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday hinted at issuing a show cause notice to the city’s chief commissioner over frequent blockages of main roads, saying that the federal capital had apparently turned into a ‘container city’.

Chief Justice Aamer Fa­­rooq made these remarks while hearing a contempt plea against the administration for cancelling the “no-objection certificate” issued to the opposition PTI for a public meeting.

He noted that in absence of proper arran­gements, office goers suffered on a daily basis, access to the Constitution Avenue from all roads except Margalla Road was blocked.

They have to wait in long queues to reach the Constitution Avenue and it takes 40-50 minutes to pass half a kilometre distance, he noted, adding that the capital has virtually closed as the containers are seen everywhere.

Tells Islamabad administration it must inform PTI in advance about any security fears

He questioned as to why district administration blo­cked main roads for one pretext or another and cautioned to summon the chief commissioner if the situation did not improve that according to the chief justi­­ce was ‘not a desirable act’.

At the hearing, the counsel for PTI Shoaib Shaheen said the party was expecting that the district administration would not allow any show of power and the NOC was withdrawn at the eleventh hour despite the fact that the district magistrate had submitted an undertaking before the court for permitting the August 22 jalsa.

Justice Farooq inqui­red from the Advocate Gene­ral about the reason for ca­­ncelling the NOC, the latter replied that it was withdrawn for law and order situation.

The IHC chief justice observed that the country was in a war-like condition, as everyone could witness Balochistan situation.

He, however, expres­sed displeasure over the district administration for cancelling the NOC a few hours before the scheduled jalsa.

He said those who planned the public gathering were political workers and dignified citizens; they reached the venue from far-flung areas to learn that the event had been cancelled.

“You must inform them well in time about any security threats. The party leaders are responsible and they would not put the life of thousands of party workers in danger,” the chief justice said.

He also referred to some news reports about the early morning meeting at Adiala Jail that led the party to cancel the jalsa.

Permission won’t be withdrawn this time

The advocate general informed the court that the district administration had issued the NOC for Sept 8 and assured the court that this time the permission would not be withdrawn. However, Justice Farooq remar­ked that the court would not dispose of this matter and adjourned the proceedings till Sept 10.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024

Dawn News English

