‘No room for weakness’: PM Shehbaz urges need for resolute decision after Balochistan violence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that there was “no room for any weakness” and urged the need to “move forward with a resolute decision” to tackle terrorism, a day after horrific attacks across Balochistan claimed at least 50 lives, including 14 security men.

In the latest flare of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks on Sunday midnight across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians, particularly those hailing from Punjab.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants went on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to identify the country’s enemies and urged “full unity” among the nation.

“We have to move forward with a resolute decision. There is no room for any kind of weakness,” the premier asserted.

In Musakhail, a district on the border with Punjab, militants shot dead 23 people after checking their identity documents.

In Khadkocha, a group of militants after blocking the highway stormed the local police station and took Levies officials hostage for several hours. They managed to esc­ape after security forces arrived at the scene but not before setting the premises on fire.

In Kalat, militants attacked a Levies station, two hotels, and the residence of a tribal elder. In the exchange of fire, 11 people, including four Levies officials and a police sub-inspector, lost their lives whereas nine people, including Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi, were injured.

In Bolan’s Kolpur area, six bodies were recovered, which security officials believed were also shot dead by militants.

In subsequent operations, the armed forces’ media wing said 21 militants were neutralised by the security forces as Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed to crush terrorism in the province.

“No degree of condemnation is enough for the recent incidents that took place in Balochistan yesterday,” the prime minister told the federal cabinet.

View this post on Instagram

“Rather than discussing that people from a certain area of Pakistan were offloaded from buses and martyred, I think that it would be more appropriate and effective for the country’s well-being if I say that terrorists martyred Pakistanis,” he said.

“The time has arrived to end this terrorism.”

He noted that “dozens of Pakistanis” had been killed in terrorism incidents in the past few days, highlighting that the country was facing a new wave of terrorism.

“According to reports, more than 50 Pakistanis have been martyred. Along with that, our jawaans (soldiers) and law enforcement agencies personnel have also been martyred,” PM Shehbaz said, referring to Sunday and Monday’s attacks in Balochistan.

He further said the terrorists were “mistaken if they believed they could establish their hold by martyring innocent Pakistanis”.

“The sole aim of their nefarious and impure goals is to stop the journey of progress in Pakistan,” the prime minister said, mentioning the projects being carried out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further said the terrorists wanted to “create distance between Pakistan and China”.

Noting that the entire nation condemned the attacks, PM Shehbaz stated that the sacrifices made to eradicate terrorism would not go to waste.

He further said that the government had assured the provision of “whatever financial resources” were needed by security forces even at the cost of “reducing our other expenditures”.

The prime minister went on to say that the only aim of terrorists was to “stop the steps being taken for Pakistan’s progress by the federal government, together with the provincial governments, after overcoming challenges and despite all difficulties”.

Talks with only those having ‘Pakistani mindset’

Speaking about the government’s approach towards militant elements in Balochistan, PM Shehbaz said talks could be held with those who “acknowledged Pakistan’s Constitution and flag” but not with terrorists and enemies.

The prime minister said the “door for talks is always open for those in Balochistan who have a Pakistani mindset and those who acknowledge Pakistan’s Constitution and flag”.

“However, neither talks can be held nor any soft approach can be employed towards those who are enemies under the guise of friendship,” PM Shehbaz added.

“Terrorists have no place. No matter what happens, they will be completely eradicated from this country.

“And for those who believe in dialogue, want to see Pakistan’s flag high and have full belief in the Constitution, the doors for talks with them are always open,” the premier reiterated.

The prime minister said he would visit Balochistan soon to “hold talks and review the entire situation” as well as decide on future actions.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has already reached Quetta to review the situation.

A day ago, he had vowed that “terrorists would be responded to like terrorists [ought to be]” instead of being referred to as “naraaz (discontent) Baloch”.

At the same time, Naqvi had also said that the government was “forming an action plan” to hold talks with the political leadership of Balochistan.

China, Iran condemn attacks

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s friendly countries on Tuesday condemned the terror attacks.

China — working on CPEC projects in Balochistan and a target of previous attacks in the country — condemned the recent violence.

“China is ready to further strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation with the Pakistani side in order to jointly maintain regional peace and security,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said during a regular news briefing.

The neighbouring country vowed to “keep up firm support” for Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts.

Beijing had previously flagged concerns about the security of its citizens working on projects in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Six Chinese engineers working on a dam project were killed in March in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bisham tehsil.

Militants have consistently targeted Balochistan’s deepwater port of Gwadar, run by China. CPEC — said to have development commitments worth $65 billion — is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative.

The Iranian embassy also strongly condemned the attacks in Musakhail and Kalat.

In a statement, the embassy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the government, people, and families who lost their loved ones in the violence.

“We condemn these cowardly terrorist attacks and stand in solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan during this difficult time. May God Almighty bless the souls of the martyrs,” the statement read.

The embassy reiterated Iran’s firm stance against terrorism and expressed hope for peace and stability in the region.

The European Union condemned the attack as well, said European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali.