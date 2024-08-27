E-Paper | August 27, 2024

PIACL incurs Rs75bn loss in 2023

Amin Ahmed Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 09:20am
Committee chairman Farooq Sattar has stressed the need for protection of employees’ rights during the PIACL privatisation process.—Reuters/file
Committee chairman Farooq Sattar has stressed the need for protection of employees’ rights during the PIACL privatisation process.—Reuters/file

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatisation was informed on Monday that Pakistan International Airlines Company Ltd (PIACL) incurred a loss of Rs75 billion in 2023, with overall liabilities of Rs825bn and total assets of Rs161bn.

A meeting of the committee, chaired by MNA Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, recommended that employees’ rights be protected during the privatisation process of PIACL.

It was further informed that the privatisation was being carried out in accordance with the best practices and keeping in view the financial position and viability of PIACL to make it attractive to potential investors.

The committee was also informed that on the direction of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP), the Privatisation Commission strictly adhered to the rules for the selection of financial adviser and finalised Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc (JLL) as financial adviser for the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel in New York, which has submitted the transaction structure report to the commission.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...
Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...