PIA cuts fares to Madina, Jeddah

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines has reduced the fares of its flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madina by 30 per cent, the national carrier announced on Monday.

A PIA spokesman said that after the discount, the one-way ticket from Karachi to Jeddah and Madina would cost Rs 56,000, including taxes, and the return ticket Rs 88,000.

The discounted tickets will be available till August 31, the spokesperson said, adding that passengers would be able to travel to Madina and Jeddah on these tickets until Sept 30.

The discounted fares will be effective immediately.

