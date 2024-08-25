E-Paper | August 25, 2024

At least 11 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Makran coastal highway

Dawn.com | Abdullah Zehri Published August 25, 2024 Updated August 25, 2024 12:07pm
A bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Hub, Balochistan on August 25, 2024. — DawnNews TV
A bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Hub, Balochistan on August 25, 2024. — DawnNews TV

At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus overturned on the Makran coastal highway and fell into a ditch, according to officials.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Naveed Alam, the bus was carrying pilgrims from Iran to Punjab when it overturned near Buzzi Top when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted by the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Rasmalan, MERC 1122 Rasmalan & the Coast Guard.

Seven of the injured have been shifted to DHQ Uthal, Lasbela, DC Baloch said, adding that 11 bodies have been recovered so far.

She noted the possibility of some injuries or casualties underneath the bus, for which arrangements of a crane have been made.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the accident, according to a post on X by his party PPP.

He directed that timely medical aid be provided to the injured. The president also prayed for the deceased, as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

