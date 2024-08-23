Madressah teacher in Karachi beats up seven-year-old boy

KARACHI: In a case of corporal punishment in a Korangi 1½ madressah, a minor orphan child was beaten by a seminary teacher with a thorny stick only for not memorising his lessons, said Korangi-SSP Tauheed Rehman Memon on Thursday.

The seven-year-old boy, Maaz, received injuries on different parts of his body and serious injuries on his hands and arms. The teacher went missing after the incident.

The SSP took notice when a video of the child went viral on social media.

In the video the child could be seen lying on a bed without shirt narrating his ordeal. Injuries were visible on his arms.

The police said that Qari Hanan beat the child with a thorny stick. The police were conducting raids for his arrest, the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a fire that erupted in a garment factory in New Karachi was controlled by four fire tenders, according to Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan. Exact cause of the fire incident and estimation of loss could not be made immediately.

Five men shot by robbers in city

Five people were shot at and wounded by robbers in separate incidents in the city on Thursday.

Gulistan-i-Jauhar police said that Shahid, 35, and Mohammed Ali, 45, were shot and wounded during a robbery at Block-4.

Brigade police said that 17-year-old Mujeeb Ahmed was shot and wounded by robbers when he put up resistance at Nizami Road.

Sheraz Khan, 22, was shot by muggers in F.B. Area near Shahzad Kiryana store, Jauharabad police said.

Separately, Kalakot police said that Kishor Dewan, 33, was shot during a robbery at Aath Chowk. All victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024