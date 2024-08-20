ATC discharges Bushra Bibi in 12 cases related to May 9

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday discharged Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to the May 9 violence that followed her husband’s arrest last year.

ATC Rawalpindi a day ago rejected petitions seeking post-arrest bail for Bushra, asking the police to complete the probe within seven days.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb referred to the IHC chief justice a petition seeking details of the cases against her.

While hearing the case against the former first lady today, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Malik Ejaz Asif discharged her in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots.

While speaking to the media outside Adiala jail, Bushra’s lawyer Salman Safdar said that the Rawalpindi police had requested the courts for a physical remand, however, the court rejected the request.

Safdar said that the decision made by the court today was likely to affect the cases of the PTI founder.

In a related development, accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana dismissed Bushra’s petition seeking a report of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) meeting of the executive board.

The petition stated that the board had decided to close the inquiry in the Toshakhana case.

NAB’s prosecution on the other hand stated that the inquiry had been recommenced after the investigation team acquired fresh evidence.