Maverick Marwat makes amends with PTI after Imran meeting; tasked to lead rallies

PTI maverick Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Saturday said he had ended all reservations that he held against the party leadership after a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that he was also tasked with leading a party rally next week.

“I have forgiven everyone from my end,” Marwat said while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

Last month, the PTI had suspended his membership for constantly violating the party discipline, several statements criticising the party leaders and purportedly making “derogatory remarks” about Imran in one instance, Earlier this month, confu­sion surrounded his expulsion from PTI after a notification went viral on social media mentioning that his membership was cancelled for gross violation/breach of discipline while some other party sources had claimed the notification was ‘fake’.

Marwat had reportedly offered to resign from his National Assembly seat and get re-elected as an independent candidate, however, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said he would meet Imran before accepting the resignation.

While speaking outside Adiala Jail today, Marwat said he met Imran after three months and spoke of their warm exchange. He said he told Imran all his complaints during the meeting and the PTI founder told his own but ultimately, “all misunderstandings have been cleared”.

Marwat said that in the presence of other party leaders, Imran tasked him with the responsibility of a rally on August 22 as well as overall duties of protests across the country.

“I told him that people are ready to come out. Just give me the responsibility then whatever the consequence would be, they would be on us. Because we want to take out the people for your sake.”

Marwat further announced: “On Khan’s instructions, I have ended any reservation I had against the [party] leadership. I have forgiven everyone from my end. The matter is now buried after talking with Khan.”

On questions about returning to the party, Marwat said he was never removed and the notification of his membership’s cancellation was “fake”. Marwat said he also Imran to which the PTI founder agreed that any future complaints and concerns be put before Barrister Gohar or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to investigate and determine.

The PTI maverick also rubbished the media hype over his alleged removal from the party and questioned how it all ended, termed the entire episode a “drama” while using his catchphrase of “war gaya” (went bust).

“No one can eliminate the love between me and Khan with backbiting.”

Marwat said he was vindicated by the love and respect shown to him by the PTI founder, saying they would be a “lifelong asset” for him.

Questioned about recent divisions in the party in KP, Marwat said Imran tasked Barrister Gohar with looking into the matter and had sent a “clear message” that no groupings or conflicts in the party were acceptable.

Asked about his prior stated differences with Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub, Marwat reiterated: “There were differences before which have now come to an end. You will no longer hear anything from my mouth about them.”

Spilling on plans for the Aug 22 rally, he said the party would go to Lahore with hundreds of thousands of supporters and would not care about any arrests or non-objection certificates.

“We will remain peaceful but anyone attempting to erect obstacles will invite the wrath of the people.”

On any strategy for protests, he said: “We will make the plans for protests and demonstrations because if God forbid some May 9 [type incident] occurs then the blame doesn’t go to Khan, we will be responsible for any [future] May 9. I will give my head because I will make any strategy without asking for permission from Imran … we won’t do any vandalism or burning but will use constitutional measures.”

Marwat said he would respond to any crackdown or violence against the party and the party leadership or Imran would have nothing to do with it.

Marwat was removed from the party’s core and political committees in May on Imran’s direction, following the maverick’s controversial statements regarding Saudi Arabia.

Ayub had said that, according to Imran, Marwat had “dealt an uncountable loss to the PTI’s interests and relationship with Saudi Arabia, and by extension, Imran’s personal relations with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, because of his misleading statements.”

Marwat refuted the comments and said that the decision was “made in advance” and only Imran’s name was attached to it.

PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan had put Marwat on blast last month after a video surfaced of him seemingly criticising Imran.