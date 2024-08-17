E-Paper | August 17, 2024

Reports of Punjab ex-prisons chief’s arrest ‘greatly exaggerated’

Asif Chaudhry Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 10:00am
This screengrab shows ex-Punjab IG (prisons) Shahid Saleem Baig holding a cup of tea, as he looks at a TV screen flashing the news of his supposed arrest.
This screengrab shows ex-Punjab IG (prisons) Shahid Saleem Baig holding a cup of tea, as he looks at a TV screen flashing the news of his supposed arrest.

LAHORE: In a rather peculiar turn of events, confusion reigned among official and journalistic circles after it emerged that a senior official — thought to be in custody — was sitting comfortably at home as news channels ran reports of his supposed arrest.

On Friday, several media outlets aired re­­ports that former ins­pector general (Prisons) for Punjab Shahid Saleem Baig had been taken into custody.

It was speculated that the arrest may be connected to the action initiated against other officials from Adiala jail over their alleged role in providing ‘facilitation’ to incarcerated former PM, Imran Khan.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Mohammad Akram and another junior official have already been taken into custody in connection with the charges.

Initially, it was reported that Mr Baig had been picked up in a raid on his Lahore residence, and the development was ‘confirmed’ by several key government officials who are thought to be privy to such developments.

By late evening, however, a video began circulating on social media platforms, showing the former prisons IG sipping tea in a domestic setting, while watching reports of his supposed arrest being aired on mainstream media.

In the video, he can be heard expressing his annoyance at the national media, declaring the reports of his arrest “yellow journalism”.

“I am watching news of my arrest on TV with a cup of tea at my home, with my family members,” he can be heard saying.

Mr Baig could not be reached for comment.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2024

