E-Paper | August 16, 2024

Spinners will play crucial role in Pakistan Tests, says Bangladesh coach Mushtaq

Mohammad Yaqoob Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 12:09pm
BANGLADESH cricketers in action during a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.—M.Arif/White Star
BANGLADESH cricketers in action during a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.—M.Arif/White Star

LAHORE: While Pakistan are set to go into the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangl­adesh with a pace-heavy bowling line-up, the visitors are not ruling out the importance of spinners.

To assure the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam have an impactful outing against the hosts, Bangladesh have acquired the services of former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as their spin-bowling coach.

In contrast, the Pakistan squad features only one spinner in Abrar Ahmed, with batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha being the second option.

“Spinners play a crucial role in Test cricket,” said Mushtaq on Thursday during a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium — where Bangladesh are to train until Saturday, when they leave for Rawalpindi, which is set to host the first Test from Aug. 21. “They are needed to give fast bowlers some rest, and it’s essential to always support match-winning spinners,” added the seasoned coach.

While Bangladesh are motivated to get the best out of their spinners during the series, their final selection calls will be based on the conditions at play.

“We will assess the conditions in Rawalpindi and plan accordingly,” noted Mushtaq. “Our combination will be determined after inspecting the pitch at the Pindi Stadium.”

If the Bangladesh spinners don’t make the cut, Mushtaq said, the visitors’ team management staff was equally confident about the fast bowlers at their disposal — the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam showing improvement as Test pacers over the last few years.

“Bangladesh has good fast bowlers who need to have confidence in themselves,” said Mushtaq. “Our belief should be strong, and it’s important to instill confidence in the players.”

Pakistan not only have a single specialist spinner in their squad, but they also have not felt the importance of adding a spin-bowling coach to their support staff, which is being led by head coach Jason Gillespie, a former Aust­ralian fast bowler himself.

Mushtaq believed Pakistan should be taking advantage of the coaches available locally to assist their spinners.

“Pakistan has good spinners and should have a spin consultant,” he noted. “Taking advantage of experts like Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, and Saeed Ajmal at the grassroots level can be beneficial.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh team will have another practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday before leaving for Rawalpindi.

Kashif Abbasi from Rawalpindi adds

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of Pakistan’s preparatory camp at the first Test’s venue, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed said the pitches favouring the fast bowlers won’t affect his nature as an attacking bowler. With his “mystery spin”, Abrar has proven his inclusion in the Pakistan Test side, taking seven wickets in the first innings against England on debut in 2022.

“My objective is to consistently bowl on line and length, regardless of the wicket,” he said during a press conference here on Thursday. “I’ve had experience playing on green pitches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

Abrar may not make it to the Pakistan line-up for the first Test, with reports emerging that the hosts will opt for four fast bowlers.

“Even when I’m not playing, I learn by observing them and the players,” he said. “My goal is to become the team’s main spinner, and I’ll strive to achieve it through hard work.

“My role is to focus on improving my bowling and working hard daily.”

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.