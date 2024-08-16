Spinners will play crucial role in Pakistan Tests, says Bangladesh coach Mushtaq

BANGLADESH cricketers in action during a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.—M.Arif/White Star

LAHORE: While Pakistan are set to go into the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangl­adesh with a pace-heavy bowling line-up, the visitors are not ruling out the importance of spinners.

To assure the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam have an impactful outing against the hosts, Bangladesh have acquired the services of former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as their spin-bowling coach.

In contrast, the Pakistan squad features only one spinner in Abrar Ahmed, with batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha being the second option.

“Spinners play a crucial role in Test cricket,” said Mushtaq on Thursday during a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium — where Bangladesh are to train until Saturday, when they leave for Rawalpindi, which is set to host the first Test from Aug. 21. “They are needed to give fast bowlers some rest, and it’s essential to always support match-winning spinners,” added the seasoned coach.

While Bangladesh are motivated to get the best out of their spinners during the series, their final selection calls will be based on the conditions at play.

“We will assess the conditions in Rawalpindi and plan accordingly,” noted Mushtaq. “Our combination will be determined after inspecting the pitch at the Pindi Stadium.”

If the Bangladesh spinners don’t make the cut, Mushtaq said, the visitors’ team management staff was equally confident about the fast bowlers at their disposal — the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam showing improvement as Test pacers over the last few years.

“Bangladesh has good fast bowlers who need to have confidence in themselves,” said Mushtaq. “Our belief should be strong, and it’s important to instill confidence in the players.”

Pakistan not only have a single specialist spinner in their squad, but they also have not felt the importance of adding a spin-bowling coach to their support staff, which is being led by head coach Jason Gillespie, a former Aust­ralian fast bowler himself.

Mushtaq believed Pakistan should be taking advantage of the coaches available locally to assist their spinners.

“Pakistan has good spinners and should have a spin consultant,” he noted. “Taking advantage of experts like Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, and Saeed Ajmal at the grassroots level can be beneficial.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh team will have another practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday before leaving for Rawalpindi.

Kashif Abbasi from Rawalpindi adds

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of Pakistan’s preparatory camp at the first Test’s venue, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed said the pitches favouring the fast bowlers won’t affect his nature as an attacking bowler. With his “mystery spin”, Abrar has proven his inclusion in the Pakistan Test side, taking seven wickets in the first innings against England on debut in 2022.

“My objective is to consistently bowl on line and length, regardless of the wicket,” he said during a press conference here on Thursday. “I’ve had experience playing on green pitches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

Abrar may not make it to the Pakistan line-up for the first Test, with reports emerging that the hosts will opt for four fast bowlers.

“Even when I’m not playing, I learn by observing them and the players,” he said. “My goal is to become the team’s main spinner, and I’ll strive to achieve it through hard work.

“My role is to focus on improving my bowling and working hard daily.”

