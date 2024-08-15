Pakistani Americans still unsure, weeks before crucial vote

Mounted officers display Pakistani flags during the Independence Day event.—Photo by the writer

WILLIAMSVILLE (New York): “Vote and make your voice heard. Whether you support Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, it’s crucial to participate in the election,” emphasised several speakers at a Independence Day parade in this small town, located nearly 400 miles west of New York City.

The message resonated with the approximately 200 attendees at the day-long event, held in this village of about 6,000 residents.

In major cities like Washington, Democrats tend to dominate. It is the rural areas where Trump’s influence is unmistakable. Billboards, road signs, and posters boldly proclaim allegiance to him and his conservative ideology.

“Like other immigrants, Pakistani Americans typically favor Democrats, but this year they’re conflicted,” Dr Yasar Shad, an oncologist based in the greater Buffalo area, told Dawn. “They believe Demo­crats are generally better for immigrants, but some also think Trump might help get Imran Khan out of prison, so they’re considering voting for him,” he explained.

Dr Shad described this belief as naïve. “I don’t see any reason why Trump would be any different.”

Prof. Faizan Haq, one of the parade’s organisers, is among those urging Pakistani Americans to focus on domestic issues.

“Imran, Zardari, or Shehbaz are thousands of miles away. Trump and Kamala Harris are here,” said the professor, who teaches intercultural communication at a college in Buffalo. “The decisions made by Harris or Trump will have a direct impact on us and our children, while Pakistani politics has no immediate influence on us,” he added.

The Pakistani community in this region differs from those in major urban areas. Most residents here are professionals in fields like healthcare, IT, and education. They also maintain close ties with Pakistanis living across the border in Canada.

The community also wields significant influence in the area. Key local and elected officials participated in the parade, and the local police chief arranged for mounted officers to march alongside, proudly holding Pakistani flags.

Governor Kathy Hochul also sent a representative, Mamadou Sire Bah, who presented a proclamation declaring Aug 14 as Pak­istan Independence Day in the state of New York. “This is because we do not expend all our energy on discussions about Pakistani politics,” said Prof Haq. “We also maintain strong relationships with other Americans.”

Rehan and Haris, two young Pakistanis voting for the first time this year, were still undecided. “We definitely wouldn’t vote for Biden because of his age, but Trump is old too, and Kamala Harris didn’t impress anyone as Vice President,” Haris said.

Prof Faizan said he would vote for Kamala Harris. “She is making history as the first woman and the first South Asian to become President, if elected. I want to be a part of that.”

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024