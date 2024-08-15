‘This is Pakistan’ — envoy lauds Abdullah for saving girl in UK

LONDON: Days after a British-Pakistani man saved the life of an 11-year-old girl, who was shockingly attacked in London’s busy Leicester Square area, the country’s high commissioner to the UK, Dr M. Faisal appreciated his efforts and said he represented Pakistan.

The good Samaritan, who disarmed the attacker as he stabbed the young girl on Monday, was identified as 29-year-old Abdullah who works as a security guard at the TWG Tea shop in Leicester Square.

“This [Abdullah] is Pakistan,” Dr Faisal said, gesturing to Abdullah who had been invited to the High Commission’s Independence Day celebration at the mission in Belgravia. He said everyone he has met on the British side is very proud of Abdullah.

He added however, “That is not Pakistan,” in an apparent reference to pro-Imran Khan and pro-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (supporters who had launched a protest outside the mission). A handful of protesters carried posters against the government led by the PML-N, demanding the release of Mr Khan.

The event was marked by a flag-hoisting led by Ambassador Faisal, who also conferred civil awards on distinguished individuals contributing to various fields, including business, philanthropy, and politics.

The event, attended by UK parliamentarians, diplomats, and the Pakistani community, concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the nation’s independence.

Several British dailies and news channels have praised the heroism shown by Abdullah in tackling the attacker, who has been identified as 32-year-old Ioan Pintaru. The suspect appeared at West­minster magistrates court on Tuesday and was also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, which the court heard was a steak knife.

The court heard that Pintaru is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address and the charges were read to him through an interpreter during the 10-minute proceedings.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024